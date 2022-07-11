Osun Guber: FRSC Deploys 1,500 Personnel To Enforce Restriction Of Movement

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has deployed 1,500 personnel to enforce strict compliance with restriction of movement in the July 16 Osun governorship election.

A statement issued on Monday by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, said the operatives drafted to cover the election have equally been mandated to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations during emergencies, and maintain orderliness in polling booths.

The statement said the deployment was part of preparations towards ensuring a smooth conduct of the forthcoming election.

Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, who gave the directive, also ordered his men to collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force, Independent National Electoral Commission, and other security agencies.

“To ensure that the Corps plays effective role in the elections, the Corps Marshal has directed the deployment of 1500 personnel of the Corps and 35 Vehicles including tow trucks, ambulances to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the election,” the statement said.

The statement added that Oyeyemi urged the personnel to actively participate in the democratic exercise and exhibit the highest sense of professionalism and avoid any temptation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates.

Oyeyemi further urged the electorates to comply with all regulations as would be announced while also wishing residents of the state a peaceful, free and fair elections.