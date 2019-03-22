Osun Guber: Nigerians React As Tribunal Declares PDP’s Adeleke Winner

Advertisement

Nigerians have reacted to the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, winner of the September 27, 2018 election.

The declaration was made by the Osun State election Tribunal on Friday.

A three man tribunal held that the September 27 rerun election in the state was illegal.

The tribunal also ruled that PDP and Adeleke proved that it was the state Returning Officer, who cancelled the results in seven Polling Units, adding that the petitioners also proved that the Returning Officer has no power to cancel election results of a polling unit.

The latest development means that Adegboyega Oyetola, who contested under the All Progressives Congress, APC will no longer continue as governor of the state.

See Nigerians reaction below:

Congratulations, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, Governor Elect of Osun State.



Ultimately, Nigeria and its people will be victorious over this tyranny. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) March 22, 2019

Chineke! Ademola Adeleke of the PDP returned as Osun State governor by an election tribunal in Osun State. APC's Gboyega Oyetola kicked out! OMO! De dancing for Oshogbo no go get part two! Expect a 2 day Davido concert in that city. — Babatunde Koiki (@BabatundeKoiki) March 22, 2019

BREAKING: Osun Tribunal declares the dancing senator, Ademola Adeleke of PDP winner of Osun governorship election.



I told you, that election was a broad daylight robbery. Shame on all of you @inecnigeria. — Oluyemi Fasipe🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) March 22, 2019

Buhari is accusing the Judiciary of corruption while his party is involved in open rigging of elections. The same Buhari now expects the so called 'corrupt' Judiciary to uphold mandate gotten illegally in Osun. Ademola Adeleke presented a good case & the judiciary did its job https://t.co/FzHdW5CCJn — Remi (@Ceorhemz) March 22, 2019

For once, a reason to believe in our democracy and the judiciary.



Osun, Oyo, Kwara and a few other states have shown that no office or individual is greater than the office of the citizens.



Congratulations Sen. Ademola Adeleke — Dejioosha (@dejito_skilful) March 22, 2019

I know it will be hard for oyetola and Apc to win at the tribunal going by d events surrounding his victory,next is going to court of appeal or supreme court….Great one for Ademola adeleke,good news for osun state — £ T£€~D©N™ (@Ajisafeseyi) March 22, 2019

When we say we'll reclaim 'our' presidential mandate, they say we're joking…. Congratulations Senator Ademola Adeleke#OsunGuberElectionRealWinner! — Mazi (@MAZI_ENYI) March 22, 2019

A big congratulations to Senetor Ademola Adeleke for his victory. When God says YES no one says No. ATIKU's mandate can only be delayed bt can't be denied. — Rowland kele (@rowlandkele) March 22, 2019

As much as i am happy for Senator Ademola Adeleke's victory at the tribunal i am fearful for his competence. Anyway, he still has two steps (Court of Appeal and Supreme Court) ahead to go. — Uche Blaize (@ucheblaize) March 22, 2019

The judiciary doesn't want the executive arm to control it's activities. Onnoghen's treatment angered some members of the NJC. Therefore, any petitioner just need a good case with a very good legal team against the ruling party like Ademola Adeleke, victory is guaranteed. https://t.co/FzHdW5CCJn — Remi (@Ceorhemz) March 22, 2019

GOD bless the judiciary

GOD bless the @OfficialPDPNig

GOD bless Governor Ademola Adeleke @IsiakaAdeleke1 (you cant afford to maltreat the osun state people)

GOD bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

GOD bless my President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ( By God's grace You are next) — memphis (@memfhizz) March 22, 2019

You are welcome on board our dancing senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke Osun State Governor elect congratulation. — uko samuel smith (@ukosamuelsmith4) March 22, 2019

Uche Uchenna, please serve H. E Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governor-elect of Osun State, some cold Long Island and correct crispy chicken and pass the bill to my friend @woye1.



Imole de' — usman ibrahim (@ikhanaib) March 22, 2019