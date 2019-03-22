Osun Guber: Nigerians React As Tribunal Declares PDP’s Adeleke Winner

Nigerians have reacted to the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, winner of the September 27, 2018 election.
The declaration was made by the Osun State election Tribunal on Friday.
A three man tribunal held that the September 27 rerun election in the state was illegal.
The tribunal also ruled that PDP and Adeleke proved that it was the state Returning Officer, who cancelled the results in seven Polling Units, adding that the petitioners also proved that the Returning Officer has no power to cancel election results of a polling unit.
The latest development means that Adegboyega Oyetola, who contested under the All Progressives Congress, APC will no longer continue as governor of the state.
