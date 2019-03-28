Nigeria Politics

Osun Guber: Oyetola, APC Head To Court, Appeal Against Adeleke’s Victory

By Abimbola Johnson
Gbyega Oyetola, APC Osun Governor-elect
15

Advertisement

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have appealed the judgement of the state tribunal which sacked him from office.

RELATED

Akwa Ibom Gov-Elect, 25 Lawmakers Receive Certificates Of…

Please Declare Me Senator-Elect, Defeated Senator Begs…

Recall that the election tribunal, in a judgement last week, declared Ademola Adeleke winner of the 2018 governorship election in the state.

But Oyetola in the appeal, asked that the Court to reverse the judgment delivered by the tribunal.

Advertisement

In a 39-ground notice of appeal filed by their team of lawyers, led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the APC and Oyetola faulted the majority judgment given by Justices Peter Obiora and Anyinla Gbolagunte.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!