The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have appealed the judgement of the state tribunal which sacked him from office.

Recall that the election tribunal, in a judgement last week, declared Ademola Adeleke winner of the 2018 governorship election in the state.

But Oyetola in the appeal, asked that the Court to reverse the judgment delivered by the tribunal.

In a 39-ground notice of appeal filed by their team of lawyers, led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the APC and Oyetola faulted the majority judgment given by Justices Peter Obiora and Anyinla Gbolagunte.