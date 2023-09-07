OSUN: Hunters Prevent Man From Committing Suicide

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service have rescued a middle-aged man, whose identity remains undisclosed, from a suicide attempt in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state, on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded around 1 AM when the distraught individual tied a rope around his neck and secured the other end to the iron structure of the Ola-Iya fly-over bridge in Osogbo.

THE WHISTLER gathered that local hunters, who happened to be conducting their regular patrol in the vicinity, ran into him and swiftly intervened.

An eyewitness recounted the dramatic scene, stating that once the hunters had ensured the man’s safety, the local police arrived promptly. The man was then taken into custody by the police for further assistance and evaluation.

Nurein Ahmed, the Commander of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service in Osun, later explained that the two vigilant hunters were conducting their routine patrol when fate placed them at the scene, allowing them to intervene just in time to avert tragedy.

Yemisi Opalola, the Spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, said, “the man was moved to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for treatment, but I cannot confirm that he attempted suicide.

“Efforts are on to contact his family before he would be moved to a more special hospital for treatment but I cannot confirm that he attempted to commit suicide.”

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.