Osun Launches Manhunt For Parents Of Baby Abandoned By Roadside

The Osun State Government has launched manhunt for the parents of a baby boy abandoned by the roadside.

The baby was discovered inside a carton near Zone B, Dagbolu, Ikirun town of Osun.

The Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mrs. Ayobola Awolowo, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

According to her, the baby was found by a concerned citizen who promptly reported the matter to the authorities.

She said the police and social workers from the ministry have been working to locate the child’s parents.

The commissioner appealed to the public for any information that might help locate the child’s parents.

“This release therefore enjoins members of the public with relevant information about the abandoned child to assist with a view to locating his parents,” Awolowo stated.