Osun Orders Virtual Audit Of Retirees After 3 Pensioners Slumped

Three pensioners on Monday slumped during the ongoing staff audit exercise ordered by the Osun State government.

The pensioners had converged at the venue of the exercise at Center for Black Culture, Osogbo, from across the state.

Due to the arduous condition they were subjected to during the exercise, the pensioners, majority who are aged and ill, lamented bitterly.

The pensioner, who appeared frail and fragile at the venue of the exercise, stayed under the sun for hours in order to be attended to.

Some of the pensioners were observed sitting on bare floors while others were lying down waiting for their turn for documentation.

During the exercise, three pensioners slumped and were resuscitated by officials of the Osun State Ambulance Service.

Following the incident, the exercise was stopped abruptly as the Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, arrived at the scene to sympathize with the retirees and assured them of better treatment during the exercise.

The Secretary of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Osun branch, Comrade Dele Aina, said he was informed of the collapse and that he was working around the situation.

Meanwhile, the Head of Operations for Osun Ambulance Service, Elizabeth Arowosafe, denied reports of the collapse.

He claimed that pensioners numbering about 20 suffered exhaustion and they were treated immediately.

Speaking on the development, the Osun State Government through the Commissioners for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, directed that all bedridden and challenged pensioners will henceforth have their audit exercise conducted through telephone, and as such, will no longer be required to be physically present at the venue of the screening exercise.

“Pensioners outside the state at the moment no longer need to travel down to Osun State as they will also be having their screening through the telephone. Additionally, pensioners in the diaspora will also be screened only through video calls.

“In line with the above, the Pension Board is expected to make available all the particulars, especially pictures of pensioners to the Consultant, for ease of identification during the video call screenings. The above directives take immediate effect,” Alimi stated.