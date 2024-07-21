Osun PDP, ADP Members, LG Executive Defect To APC

401 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, including former Secretary of Irewole council, Alimi Surajudeen, have defected to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection, which took place on Sunday in Ikire, also saw members of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) joining the APC ranks.

The Osun APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, while reacting to the development, expressed confidence in the party’s growing strength.

“With the defection of today, it is so sure that our party is getting stronger ahead of the coming elections, especially, in 2026.

“I want to assure the defectors today that they will be treated well and they will never regret leaving PDP that do not have love of the people in the heart.”

Bola Oyebamiji, MD/CEO of National Inland Waterways and former Finance Commissioner under the Adegboyega Oyetola administration, also spoke on the import of the defections.

“Since we left the government, the leadership of Adegboyega Oyetola has been very steadfast. None of our members has ever decamped to any party, and today, we have 120 members of PDP, ADP and TOP that are joining the APC,” said Oyebamiji.

Alimi Surajudeen, leading the defectors, cited nepotism within the PDP as the primary reason for their decision.

“When you are at a party and you don’t feel belonging and isolated, and the party is doing things only within their friends and families, it is not a party for the masses, I don’t think I can go along with such a party.

“In Osun state, especially in Irewole, only those they see as a family are dominating without giving other people the opportunity to have the dividend of democracy, I can’t be in such a party.

“I was a former Secretary of the local government during Oyinlola’s tenure. A political party is to help the masses and not for a group of people. In a situation where out of 100, only 2 per cent are enjoying, such a government is creating suffering and problems for the masses,” he said.