‘Osun People Have Been Freed’ — Davido Reacts To Uncle’s Supreme Court Victory

By Justina Simon
Davido

Afrobeats singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, has reacted to the ruling of the Supreme Court affirming his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

Reacting via his Instagram story on Tuesday, the singer said the people of Osun have been freed.

“It has been a long battle. Congratulations to the Osun people, it is indeed freedom time.

“The battle has been on for years but God has been with us. Congratulations to everyone! @ aadeleke_01” Davido wrote.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, affirmed Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the duly elected governor of Osun.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, dismissed the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola’s petition for lack of merit.

