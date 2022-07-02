Osun Poll: Accord Party Candidate Promises To Create 100,000 Jobs In First Year If Elected

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has promised a massive transformation in the state within a year of his administration if he is voted into power by the electorate.

Ogunbiyi, who addressed party supporters in Ilesa on Saturday, said he would create 100, 000 jobs within the first year of his administration if elected governor.

He stated that he would immediately swing into action by ensuring that the backlog of pensioners’ gratuities and salary arrears of the state workers are paid within six months.

Ogunbiyi, who is the chairman of Mutual Assurance, said he had ideas of how to pay the huge debts owed the retirees and the workers by previous administrations in the state.

The Accord Party flag-bearer said he will also put into action the restructuring plan of the state civil service to make the public officials more effective and efficient.

Ogunbiyi further promised to ensure massive recruitment of teachers into the public primary and secondary schools and also see to the well-being of those in service by retraining, promoting and by prompt payments of emoluments.

He also pointed out that within six months, he will ensure that local government elections are conducted and would allow the councils to operate autonomously, saying this will bring even development to the grassroots.

He further told his supporters that he has mapped out strategies on how to create 100,000 jobs within 12 months of his government.

Ogunbiyi, who was confident of winning the July 16 election, said his government would not be be going cap in hand to Abuja to wait for monthly funds allocation but work hard to improve the state internally generated revenue.

The Accord candidate said he will raise the state annual budget from the less than N150 presently to over N1trillion in his first year at the helms of affairs.

He said, “Within 12 months, we will establish three industrial parks in each of our senatorial districts and establish mechanic villages with modern facilities in each of our local governments.

“In the first year of my administration if elected, free healthcare services will commence for children up till 12 years and elderlies above 60 years.

“With our revolutionary agriculture programme, I wish to say that within 365 days of our government, we will be earning billions of naira from the yields from our farms as we shall become food market for the entire West and other parts of the country.”

Ogunbiyi who reinstated that his free educational policy will commence immediately he is sworn in said the burden of WAEC fees shall be taken off the shoulders of parents.