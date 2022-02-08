Osun Poll: Adeleke Speaks On Reconciliation Of PDP Leaders

Former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has commended the elders of the party in the state for their efforts towards reconciling all the warring leaders in the party.

Adeleke, who is also a PDP governorship aspirant in this year election, said this in a statement issued on Monday by his campaign organisation.

Osun State governorship election is holding later this year and some leaders of the party are at loggerheads just like the ruling All Progressives Congress is also polarised between Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Adeleke , whose cousin Dele Adeleke is also jostling to pick the sole ticket of the PDP for the governorship poll, attended the meeting hosted by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Okuku, the headquarters of Odo Otin Local Government Area of the state on Monday, but left before it ended.

The statement read, “Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has commended the elders and leaders of Osun state Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the successful outcome of today’s reconciliation meeting held at the Okuku residence of the former Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

“The Senator described the meeting as being fruitful with commendable resolutions and conclusions.

“Senator Adeleke participated fully at the Okuku meetings; he contributed constructively ; and he is satsified with proceedings and resolutions reached.

“I commend our leaders for the successful outcome of the meeting. I associate myself with the resolutions reached . PDP is now one big united family in Osun state.

” I accepted the resolutions reached even though I left afterwards to attend to urgent family issues.

*We urge PDP members to sustain the peace efforts and avoid rumour mongering that may derail the successful conclusion of the ongoing reconciliation moves.”