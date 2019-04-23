OSUN POLL: Appeal Court Begins Hearing Wednesday

Advertisement

Following an appeal by the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola challenging the tribunal ruling that nullified the guber election of September 28 that brought him into power, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Wednesday, April 24 to hear the case.

Recall that chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ibrahim Sirajo had in a minority judgement on March 22, 2019 declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the state.

He went ahead to nullify the certificate of return issued to Oyetola and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to issue a fresh one to Adeleke.

But Oyetola, in his 39-ground notice of appeal filed on March 26, 2019, asked the court to nullify the minority judgement.

Oyetola, through his lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), asked the Court of Appeal to uphold his appeal, and not only set aside the tribunal’s majority judgment but to also dismiss the October 16, 2018 petition by the PDP and Adeleke.

It was learnt on Monday that April 24 had been fixed by the Court of Appeal for the hearing of the appeal challenging the tribunal’s judgment.