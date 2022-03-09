Osun Poll: Confusion As Adeleke, Babayemi Win PDP’s Sole Governorship Ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State is embroiled in fresh crisis as two winners emerged in a separate governorship primary elections held at different venues in Osogbo, the state capital.

Senator Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner of the PDP governorship primary election held at the Osogbo City stadium.

Some of the party chieftains present at the stadium include Senator Francis Fadahunsi; Prof. Wale Oladipo, Diran Odeyemi, Wole Oke, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, former party Chairman, Ganiyu Olaoluwa, Bamidele Salam among others.

Also, Prince Dotun Babayemi emerged the winner of a parallel exercise held at the WOCDIF centre also in Osogbo, the state capital.

The parallel election conducted by Wale Ojo’s faction held at WOCDIF, was attended by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Deputy Governor, Olusola Obada, a.member of the Board of Trustees of PDP, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun.

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor,

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who announced the result of the exercise held at the stadium said Adeleke scored 1887 votes to defeat Sanya Omirin, who polled four.votes.

He said, “By the power conferred on me as the Chief Returning Officer of this governorship primary election , we hereby collectively declare Adeleke Ademola Jackson as the winner of governorship primary election of PDP in Osun.

“Any other primary held outside this place is invalid and will not be recognised. The crown is here, the palace is here and the authority is here. Any exercise not done here cannot be recognised.”

Adeleke in his acceptance speech urged other aspirants to join hands with him to rescue the state from the alleged misgovernance of the All Progressives Congress.

He said, “No victor, no vanquished. We are all winners. Lets work together to rescue people of Osun State from the current APC government. The good people of Osun State have suffered enough under the current APC government. Pensioners are dying everyday. Salaries are not being paid as and when due. Our roads are in terrible state of disrepair. No portable water.

“Many of our communities are in darkness because of lack of electricity, no employment for graduates, no conducive environment for self employment. I call on everyone to work together with the good people of Osun State and by the grace of God, PDP will win on the 16 of July, 2022”, he said.

The Chief Returning Officer for the parallel primary election, Adelani Ajanaku, said Dotun Babayemi polled 1,781 votes to.defeat Sanya Omirin, who.scired 16 votes.

He also disclosed that Dr Akin Ogunbiyi polled 23 votes, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, 28 and Mr Dele Adeleke garnered 32 votes.