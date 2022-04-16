Osun Poll: Factional PDP Governorship Candidate Babayemi Flays Party Chairman

The Dotun Babayemi Campaign Organisation has flayed the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Osun State Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Adekunle Akindele, for allegedly disparaging a factional governorship candidate of the party, Dotun Babayemi.

The campaign organisation claimed that Akindele had during a live phone-in programme tagged:’Politics’ aired on Fresh FM, a private radio station in Osogbo, on Friday, described Babayemi as an impostor.

However, reacting to the development, the Dotun Babayemi. campaign Organisation, in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Media of the organisation, Kayode Olaadeji, frowned on the use of words by Adekunle who claimed to be neutral in the misunderstanding within the party

The governorship candidate said the Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee of the party is the real impostor.

The statement read, “Ordinarily,we would not have dignified him with any response but for the need to clear some lines.Between Babayemi who is exploring legal means to set records straight in Osun PDP and Akindele who is parading himself as Chairman of Caretaker Committee against the resolution of the National Working Committee of the party,who is an impostor?

“At the 550th meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of Wednesday, April 13,2022, Dr Adekunle Akindele and Otunba Femi Carena who had hitherto been named as the Chairman and Secretary respectively of the Osun State PDP Caretaker Committee,were removed.

“The PDP in its resolve to put in place a more acceptable and respectable committee,set up a four-man NWC members to shop for new Caretaker Committee members for Osun PDP.

“Those saddled with the responsibility include the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu,National Vice Chairman (Southeast), Dr Ali Odefa,National Vice Chairman (Northwest), Dr Aminu Abdulahi and National Financial Secretary. Hon Danel Woyengikuro

“The four man committee was mandated to submit the names of those that would replace Adekunle Akindele’s committee for the NWC approval at its next meeting slated for Wednesday, 20th, April 2022.

“So who’s now the impostor? Why is Adekunle Akindele and his co-travellers in haste to further unsettle the already troubled waters of our party; to appeal to whose bidding?

“The man and his sponsors are clearly on a mission to further throw spanners into the progress being made in the party. The unwanted manoeuvering by some self-styled leaders of the party could be counterproductive unless urgently redressed.

The campaign outfit feared that the utterances and activities of the Caretaker committee chairman would further polarize and weaken the base of the party if not sanctioned by the national leadership of the party.

In the interim, the campaign organisation has urged the party members to remain calm as the party would be victorious at the end

It added, , “Our current challenges will be our stepping stones to victory. Let’s just remain calm and be law-abiding.”