Osun Poll: Gov Oyetola Fails To Congratulate Adeleke, Says APC Will ‘Respond Appropriately’

Nigeria Politics
By Olufemi Makinde
Oyetola
Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola

Osun State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Adegboyega Oyetola, has refused to congratulate winner of the Osun Governorship Election, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party.

Instead, he has asked his supporters to remain calm and not resort to violence.

The governor said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday after the candidate of the PDP defeated him in the poll held on Saturday.

The statement read, “The governor also called the people of the state to go about their businesses without let or hindrance.

” He has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election in the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday.

“He, however, noted that the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

“The governor also called on security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order. He, has therefore, directed security operatives to take adequate charge so as to prevent break down of law and order.”

