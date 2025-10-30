Osun Poll: I Am Not Scared Of Federal Might — Adeleke

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared that he is not afraid of losing his re-election to the proverbial “federal might.”

Federal might is used to depict a manipulation of the electoral process against candidates of opposition parties by the ruling party at the centre.

Governor Adeleke spoke on Thursday in Abuja shortly after he was screened for his re-election bid in the Osun State governorship election, slated for August 8, 2026.

When he was asked by journalists if he was scared of the federal might, Adeleke retorted, “I am not scared. How can I be scared? I am too popular to be scared.”

Continuing, he said, “The federal might was there when I defeated an incumbent and won my first election.

“I mean, the federal might was there, I saw the equipment, I saw the resources. But now… that same federal might.. I don’t think the President would want to do something that will mess his administration up.

“You know, my election is going to come before the presidential election. So, I am sure everything will be free and fair, and that is what we are talking about.

“I am so confident I am going to win. If I can defeat an incumbent, and now that I am the governor. It’s unprecedented what we have achieved in less than two years. Man, I am so confident that nobody can beat us there.”

Recall that Adeleke defeated the then incumbent governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2022 governorship election.

The governor said his is loved by the people in Osun State, including members of the APC.

“I am too popular to lose election. They hail me everywhere I go, everybody says Imole! So what are you talking about? Even in the APC, I have some friends, and in other parties too.

“Just take APC as a case study; anytime they are having a party or an event, I go there and I take over, they all love me,” he said.

Known for his love for dancing, Adeleke said, “I will be dancing and I will be working,” adding that there will be *more goodies” for the people of Osun if he won a second term.

On the gale of defections sweeping through the PDP, the governor said the party in Osun is intact and that there’s no internal wrangling in the PDP in the state.

“I can tell you that we are one family in the PDP in Osun. We are number one, we are one family and everything is going on well.”

According to him, one can only be scared of losing election if they failed to perform in office, adding, “we are doing very well in Osun. “When you have your people behind you, you don’t have to fear.”