Osun Poll: Oyetola Will Trounce Whoever Wins PDP Ticket, Says Senate Spokesman

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has said Governor Gboyega Oyetola, will defeat whoever emerges the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State.

Basiru, who represents Osun Central Senatorial District at the upper legislative chamber said this in an interview with journalists in Ibadan on Monday.

He spoke on the sidelines of the birthday of an All Progressives Congress chieftain, Dr Akintunde Yunus, which was held at the University of Ibadan Conference Centre.

He said the incumbent governor was confident of trouncing other contestants in the July 16 election just the way he won the APC ticket with a resounding victory.

Basiru said Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, would vote for the candidate of the APC because the minister had always been a progressive politician.

The senator said, ” There is no doubt that APC will retain power in Osun State in the coming election. I don’t have any doubt at all that Governor Oyetola will win again.

” The PDP is not a party to reckon with in Osun and whoever picks their ticket will just be on the ballot just to contest. Governor Oyetola will win again. He won 94 per cent in the governorship primary election.

” Governor Oyetola has shown how governance should be and how it should reflect in the lives of the people. The APC has two senators and has six of the nine House of Representatives seats.”

Meanwhile, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi and former Secretary to State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, have withdrawn from the PDP primary election less than 24 hours to the contest.

Ogunbiyi said he was withdrawing because of the alleged bias of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu while Akinbade, said he stepped down for Dotun Babayemi, because Babayemi is the preferred choice of the party elders.