Osun Poll: We Are Prepared To ‘Wrest Power’ From APC, Says Senator Adeleke

A governorship apsirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, said he is ready to wrest power from the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led All Progressives Congress government in the state.

Another governorship election is holding in the state in the second half of this year and Adeleke, who lost to Oyetola in the last govrrnorship election, is jostling to contest again on the platform of the PDP.

While addressing his supporters and party leaders at Ile Ife in continuation of his tour of federal constituencies on Thursday, Adeleke said he was more prepared now than before.

Adeleke told the crowd that he was at Ile Ife to show his appreciation for the support he enjoyed in the past, now and the anticipated support the people of the ancient town would give him.

He said, “I’m here to intimate you of my aspiration and to assure you that we are prepared to wrest power from the APC.

“We seek your support both at the primary and the general election coming up later this year.”

Speaking on the alleged neglect of the town by the APC government, Adeleke said Ile Ife deserved better treatment than what it is currently getting.

He said ” Ile Ife as the cradle of Oodua people is in need of urgent attention in terms of infrastructures “, adding “It is my dream for God to use me to transform this great city into an enviable cultural and tourist capital of the world.

” We should not wait for our Royal Majesty to ask for attention for this city before we act. Failure to develop Ile Ife is an indictment on those in government. I have a big dream- a PDP led state government will change the fortunes of Ifeland in all aspects”, Senator Adeleke.

“We will ensure immediate attention to the needs of our people. One of my key agenda is a people led, mass job creating infrastructural development. Our people will not just witness transformation but they will be the instruments to achieve those development.”

The Chairman of Ademola Adeleke Apex Forum in Osun State, Prof. Wale Oladipo, described the senator as “a true man of the people, a committed democrat, a grassroots politician and a very competent office seeker.

” You are welcome to Ile Ife, the cradle of Yoruba people. We are elated with your promise to elevate our city in terms of infrastructures and facilities. Our leaders have listened to you . We cannot wait to ride in victory with you to Government House”, Oladipo said.