Osun Poly Gets 14 Days Ultimatum To Reinstate 28 Sacked Staff

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A civil society group, the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, CDHR, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the management of Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State, to comply with the judgement reinstating the 28 sacked staff of the institution.

In 2023, the National Industrial Court, Ibadan Division, Oyo State presided over by Justice Opeloye Ogunbowale reinstated the 28 staff who were sacked in 2018 following a directive from the Federal Government for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to outsource their security.

Advertisement

Justice Ogunbowale, in suit No. NICN/OS/04/2018, nullified the termination of the 28 staff employment, ordering the immediate reinstatement of the claimant to their employment with the Federal Polytechnic Ede, along with the payment of all entitlements from January 2018 to date.

In a letter submitted to the Rector of the institution dated May 7, 2024 and made available to THE WHISTLER, the Osun chairman of the group, Comrade Emmanuel Olowu, gave the polytechnic 14 days to reinstate the affected staff members.

The letter reads in part, “This letter serves as a formal notification of letting you know that failure to comply with the Judgment connotes disobedience to court order which is contempt of court. The Council of the Federal Polytechnic of Ede is legally obligated to comply with the court’s judgment and reinstate the claimants without delay. Any further refusal to adhere to the court’s decision will be met with appropriate legal action.

“The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights is committed to ensuring that the claimants receive justice in this matter and we will not hesitate to pursue all available legal avenues to ensure that the rights of the claimants are been enforced in line with the judgment in the suit NICN/OS/04/2018.

Advertisement

“Sequel to the mandate of our organization to campaign for the full implementation of human rights, we write you on behalf of the affected staff (hereafter referred to as “the claimants”) against the Council of Federal Polytechnic of Ede (hereafter referred to as “the Defendant”) in a matter of suit No. NICN/OS/04/2018.

“As you are aware, a judgment was delivered on the 23rd of November 2023 by His Lordship Hon.Justice Opeloye Ogunbowale of the National Industrial Court in Ibadan Judicial Division, in suit No. NICN/OS/04/2018.

“The court found in suit No. NICN/OS/04/2018 that the claimant’s employment with the Defendant was unlawfully terminated, in violation of various statutes including the Act establishing the Defendant, the Defendant’s employee manual, the ILO Convention 158 and recommendation 166, and section 42(1) of the constitution.

“The court declared the termination null and void, ordering the immediate reinstatement of the claimants to their employment with the Defendant, along with the payment of all entitlements from January 2018 to date. It is imperative to note that failure to comply with a court order carries severe legal consequences.”