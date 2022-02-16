Osun: Rein In Your Hoodlums, Security Details, Ex-Aregbesola’s Aide Tells Minister

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has been advised to stop fomenting crisis in the state and allow the state residents to enjoy the peace currently prevailing in the state.

The pioneer President-General of the Oranmiyan Group Worldwide Foundation, Felix Awofisayo, said this

in a reaction to Monday’s shooting he alleged was carried out by hoodlums and security personnel in the minister’s entourage.

Aregbesola founded Oranmiyan when he was aspiring to rule the state and also appointed Awofisoye as the chairman of the SUBEB..

The ex-Aregbesola’s aide who is not a loyalist of Governor Gboyega Oyetola said the arrival of the minister in the state capital on Monday was accompanied by heavy shooting by his security details and hoodlums in his entourage.

He condemned the shooting, saying as a former governor, Aregbesola’s alleged action was shocking.

He said, “I do not know what Ogbeni Aregbesola stands to gain if anyone from among traders by the roadside be hit by stray bullets from guns held by his security details or hoodlums in his entourage.

“The minister should warn all the security personnel and hoodlums in his entourage that such must not happen in the state again.”

The APC chieftain also went down memory lane by asserting that when the minister was at the helms of affairs in the state, no one could do what he did on Monday without repercussions.

“When Ogbeni Aregbesola was the governor of the state, no one could engage in any street show in image of a political rally without grave repercussions,” the APC chieftain further stated.

He therefore advised the former governor to stop fanning the embers of discord within the APC fold in the state and engaging in acts capable of frustrating peace of n the state.

The Ile-Ife Prince also charged Governor Gboyega Oyetola to stay focused and not be distracted by the shenanigans of those opposing his style of administration, calling them enemies of development.

“My candid advice to Governor Oyetola is to remain focused and not be distracted by the shenanigans of those opposing his style of administration and by extension, enemies of development,” he stated.

Prince Awofisayo also charged residents and indigenes of the state to exercise no fear while going for their daily businesses as the state government is in full control of affairs of the state and ready to deal decisively with any miscreants on errands to truncate the state peace.