Osun Resident Doctors Embark On Strike Over Unpaid Salaries, COVID-19 Allowances

Alleged failure of the Federal Government to pay COVID-19 allowances and four months salary to resident doctors at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has led the doctors to embark on a two-week strike.

The resident doctors under the aegis of Association of Resident Doctors(ARD) made the resolution at the end of their emergency meeting on Monday.

A communique signed by its president, Dr Anuforo Anthony, General Secretary, Dr Enesi Ibukunoluwa and Public Relations officer, Dr. Martins Jesunbo, revealed that the emergency meeting was held virtually.

It reads, “That the ARD OAUTHC had earlier issued a two- week ultimatum to the management on 5th June, 2023 to resolve the crisis involving unpaid four to seven-months salaries of about 40 members. The ultimatum was further extended with great restraint, by two weeks starting from 30th June, 2023.

“That despite giving the hospital management ample time in the interest of peace to act and resolve these issues, there seems to be no end in sight and the payment of other cadres of newly employed staff persists with our members still owed salaries.

“That the OAUTHC management has also not made sufficient effort in addressing the backlog of various outstanding allowances including COVID 19 allowance, outstanding Hazard allowance upgrade arrears, update course refunds amongst others.”

The ARD noted that “we have resolve to proceed on a two-week strike (at the first instance) starting from 12AM on Tuesday, 18th July, 2023 to press home our demands to get our doctors paid their salaries and allowances.”