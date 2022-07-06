Osun Royal Father Promises Victory For Oyetola As Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje Join Campaign

The Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, has said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will record a landslide victory in his bid to for re-election beyond 2022.

The monarch said he was confident that the July 16 governorship election would be an easy win for the governor, who he said had performed excellently well in the past four years.

He said this while receiving Oyetola, co-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress National Campaign Council for Osun poll, Governor Babajide Sanwolu of Lqgos State and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State during the

Oba Aromolaran, said, “You are the incumbent governor, but you have proved yourself with your satisfactory performance. You have not disappointed us in any way, and your emergence is not doubtful, especially among my people. We will not let you down.

“Whoever stands by God will never fail. We thank you Mr Governor for all you have done for us and we thank you for what you will be doing in your second term.

“We are not known for dilly-dallying in our collective history, and it won’t start in our disposition towards you. In other words, we will not disappoint you.

“We are united with you in purpose and developmental intentions, and that is why we are standing by you now, and we will stand by you with our votes.

“The whole of Ijesaland and Osun are proud of you because you are a true Excellency who knows the value of education, good health system, and other critical indices of development. I don’t want to say much but I want to thank you.”

The Director General, Oyetola Re-election Campaign Council, Senator Ajibola Basiru, and the State APC Chairman, Gboyega Famodun, expressed gratitude to the monarch for his continued support for the government.

While addressing the crowd of supporters and residents on the campaign ground, Oyetola urged residents to be wary of the intimidation strategy of politicians, saying no anti-democratic schemes would stand in the forthcoming election.

He reassured the electorate of utmost safety before, during and after the election, saying necessary mechanisms would be put in place to ensure a hitch-free electoral process.

Oyetola urged members of the APC to redouble their efforts towards mobilisation while advising those who had yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so without further delay.

