Osun Secondary School Students Charged With Cultism Remanded In Prison

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of three pupils of Ifeoluwa Co-Educational Grammar School in Ilesa Correctional Centre for allegedly assaulting teachers and students of the school, and for belonging to a confraternity.

The three defendants: Timileyin Adeniyi, 18; Tajudeen Akinlolu, 20 and Waheed Abbas, were arraigned before the Magistrate, Isola Omisade on Wednesday.

The state counsel, Moses Faremi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on February 17, at about 10am, at Ifeoluwa Co-Educational Grammar School, Osogbo.

Faremi said the defendants conspired among themselves to assault teachers and students of the college for unjustified reasons.

He said that the defendants belonged to Aiye Confraternity, a secret cult group and that they were found to be in possession of dangerous weapons during their raid on the school.

“They also threatened to kill one Adeoye Mary, who is the Principal of the college, by destroying her office door and some school property.

“The defendants chased some teachers and students out of classrooms, which led to breach of public peace.”

The state counsel told the court that

the offences contravened Sections 516, 64, 80, 213, 86, 451(a) and 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The students, however, pleaded not guilty to the seven-counts of conspiracy, assault, malicious damage, breach of peace, unlawful possession and threat to life.

Counsel for the defendants, Olatunbosun Oladipupo, while.making an oral application for bail of his clients prayed the court to grant them bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate ruled against the bail application and ordered the remand of the defendants in prison.

The magistrate ordered the remand of the defendants in the correctional centre due to the magnitude of the offences preferred against them.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till March.