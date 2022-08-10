Osun Suspected Cultist Remanded In Prison Over Murder, Arson

71 SHARES Share Tweet

An Osun State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered a 29-year-old man, Rasheed Hammed, popularly known as Rashidi Oko-Ilu be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre over alleged murder, arson and other offences.

The magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, gave the remand order when the accused person was arraigned before him on Wednesday.

Apart from allegedly killing two persons, and burning of houses and vehicles, the police also told the court that the suspect shot and injured a police inspector with the intention of killing him.

According to the charge sheet read in court , Oko Ilu was earlier declared wanted but was eventually arrested at his hideout in Osogbo on August 7.

The charge sheet reads, “That you HAMMED RASHEED ‘M’ and others now at large, between 13th day of February 2020 and 7th day of August 2022 at Ede, Osun State in the Ede Magisterial District, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit a felony to wit: murder and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 324 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

“That you HAMMED RASHEED ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Hassan Adedeji ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you HAMMED RASHEED ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Idowu ‘m’ (a.k.a Delta) and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you HAMMED RASHEED ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did with intent to kill, unlawfully shot one Inspector Gbenga Eke ‘m’ with a gun and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 320 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

“That you HAMMED RASHEED ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit a felony to wit: Arson, wilful damage and being members of unlawful society and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

“That you HAMMED RASHEED ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully set on fire a dwelling house, a car and motorcycles belonging to one Kolade Jelili ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 443 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria.

“That you HAMMED RASHEED ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully set on fire a dwelling house, one Toyota Corolla car and ten motorcycles property of one Olayiwole Wakeel ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 443 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

That you HAMMED RASHEED ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did engage yourselves in unlawful society known as Elye Confraternity a secret cult and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 64 of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

“That you HAMMED RASHEED ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully have in your possession two locally made guns and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII Vol 14 laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The plea of the accused was not taken and Ayilara ordered he be remanded in prison and adjourned the case till October 7, 2022.