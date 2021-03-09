Osun Takes Delivery Of COVID-19 Vaccines

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Osun State Government says it has taken delivery of its shares of the COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

This is contained in a statement from the office of the Secretary to the State Government on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the vaccines which are meant for Osun,Ondo, and Ekiti States respectively arrived at the Akure Airport on Tuesday evening.

Leading the Osun State medical team to receive the vaccines on behalf of the state government were the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Usamot, Special Adviser to Governor on Public Health, Mr Siji Olamiju and the Chairman,Osun State Primary Health Care Development Board, Mr Leke Ogunsola.

The vaccines were received at exactly 7:11pm on Tuesday.

In anticipation of receiving the vaccines from the Federal Government, the state government made preparations to ensure that its Central Cooling Store is in good state to receive the vaccines.

The government also supplied each local government and local council development area with solar powered refrigerators to cool the vaccines at the required temperature.

The state government said it had also trained over 300 personnel that would anchor the vaccination exercises in all nooks and crannies of the state.