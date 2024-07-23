OSUN: Two Killed As Chieftaincy Dispute Turns Violent

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tension gripped Araromi-Owu in Osun State’s Ayedaade Local Government Area on Tuesday as a chieftaincy dispute escalated into violence and resulting in two fatalities, including a security operative.

The conflict, stemming from disagreements over the selection of a new community head, led to widespread destruction of property, with houses and vehicles set ablaze amidst gunfire between warring factions.

Advertisement

According to a security source, the crisis erupted after an indigene of Orile Owu was appointed as the head of Araromi Owu.

The decision was met with resistance from residents of Ibadan origin, who claimed equal rights to the throne.

“The crisis degenerated after the community head-designate entered into seclusion for the kingship rites. The aggrieved faction deployed thugs to cause chaos in the community.

“During this period the Ibadan extraction and others who are in support of the elected traditional head clashed. They started shooting themselves. They have killed one security operative and one other person. They razed houses, made bonfires on roads and destroyed property including cars,” said the source.

Advertisement

Two Killed As Chieftaincy Dispute Turns Violent

Barrister Samuel Ojo, Special Adviser on Security to Governor Ademola Adeleke, confirmed the two fatalities and stated that the crisis had been brewing for several days before erupting into large-scale violence.

The Osun State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said mobile policemen have been drafted to restore peace and order in the community.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved and directed that security operatives should immediately be stationed in the areas and protect the communities by maintaining law and order.

“Adeleke also announced that the Government has ordered that the chieftaincy selection process which caused the communal clash, be henceforth suspended,” the Osun State Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, stated.