OSUN: What Adeleke, Oyetola Said About Appeal Court Judgement

Advertisement

The Appeal Court’s Thursday ruling on the Osun state governorship election has been hailed and knocked by the respective candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Jummai Sankey, who led a five-man panel of the Appeal Court, had ruled in favour of Governor Gboyega Oyetola as the duly elected governor of Osun state in the 2018 governorship election that held in the state.

The panel also voided the judgement of a lower court which earlier declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as winner of the poll.

Advertisement

Reacting to the ruling, Governor Oyetola of the APC said “truth has finally prevailed over falsehood,” as he once again thanked God and the people of Osun for electing him.

Speaking through his his Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, Oyetola said “We give praise to Almighty God for today’s victory at the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

“The victory has validated the mandate you freely gave to us on September 22 and 27, 2018.

“You spoke with conviction; your voice and choice are clear to the world, and the judiciary, the last hope of the people and arbiter of the truth, has proved to the world that it is always on the side of justice.”

“After months of uncertainty and wait in judicial wilderness, truth has finally prevailed over falsehood and the voice of the majority has ultimately gained dominance over the phoney manipulation of an unscrupulous minority”

Advertisement

Oyetola further said his victory means “that there is a limit to the extent falsehood and propaganda can thrive over truth and the will of the people.

“I would like to thank you all, the good people of The State of Osun, for your robust support and steadfastness throughout the needless periods of political travail and tribulation.”

In his reaction, however, Senator Adeleke faulted the “weak foundation” upon which the appellate court upheld Oyetola as the duly elected governor of the state.

“I received with dissatisfaction the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the ruling of the election petition tribunal, which had duly returned me as the validly elected governor of Osun state. I have subsequently instructed my counsel to prepare for an appeal against today’s judgement at the Supreme Court immediately. Today’s judgement relied on weak technical foundation.

“The substantive issue which formed the basis of the lower tribunal judgement was relegated to the background. We are reviewing the full ruling and action has already commenced to appeal the judgement and ensure the eventual retrieval of the stolen mandate.

Advertisement

“We are taking the legal battle further to the topmost court in the land. I am confident the apex court will upturn today’s unsustainable ruling. To all members of PDP in Osun State and my campaign organisation, the struggle is now at the most critical stage.

“We cannot waiver nor slow down. We must forge ahead in high spirit until final victory is attained,” Mr Adeleke said.