Osuntokun Urges El-Rufai To Desist From ‘Kangaroo Debate’, Address Fraud Claims

Former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Akin Osuntokun, has advised former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to desist from what he described as “kangaroo debate” and instead address allegations linked to his tenure in office.

In a statement, Osuntokun urged el-Rufai to respond to claims of mismanagement involving N423.2bn in loans and grants during his administration.

He alleged that the former governor’s recent public engagements amount to “transferred aggression” and an attempt to distract Nigerians from allegations associated with his governorship.

He also accused el-Rufai of dragging Nuhu Ribadu into unnecessary controversy.

According to Osuntokun, a June 2024 report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly accused el-Rufai’s administration of mismanaging the funds, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the former governor and several ex-officials for questioning.

He is expected to appear voluntarily at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on February 16, 2026.

Osuntokun further criticised what he termed el-Rufai’s use of diversionary tactics to muddy public discourse, likening the situation to a contrived conflict designed to confuse observers.

He maintained that public accountability requires the former governor to address the allegations directly rather than engage in what he described as superficial debates.