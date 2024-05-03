Otti Appoints Security Council, Trust Fund Board

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has established a Security Advisory Council and a Security Trust Fund Board to enhance security measures within the state.

Members of the Security Advisory Council are Lt. Gen. Azubuike Onyeabo Ihejirika (Rtd.) as the Chairman, and DIG Uche Ivy Okoronkwo (Rtd.) as the Vice Chairman.

Other members Mr. Ray Nkemdirim, MFR, Maj. Gen. Abel Obi Umahi (Rtd.), AVM Emmanuel Chukwu (Rtd.), Maj. Gen. J.O. Nwaogbo (Rtd.), ans Navy Cmdr Macdonald Ubah (Rtd.) as the Secretary.

The Security Trust Fund Board is headed by Chief Stanley Obiamarije as the Chairman.

Other members are Owelle Greg Okafor, Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma, Chief Johnson Chukwu, Mrs. Josephine Nweze, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, and Mr. Bank-Anthony Okoroafor

According to the release by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kazie Uko, these appointments are effective immediately.