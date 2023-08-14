Otti Bans Commercial Motorcycle Operation In Umuahia, Aba

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has banned the operation of commercial motorcycle in Umuahia and Aba metropolis.

Kazie Uko the Chief Press Secretary to the governor in a statement on Sunday said all the security agencies have been directed to arrest anyone who violate the order for possible prosecution.

The statement read, “The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has directed the immediate ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada, within Umuahia, the State capital, and Aba Metropolis.

“Effective Monday, August 14, 2023, any motorcycle seen on the streets of Umuahia and Aba townships being used for such purpose will be impounded by the security agencies.

“Also, security agencies have been directed to arrest any individual caught violating this order, for possible prosecution.

“This directive takes immediate effect.”

The UK Foreign Office on Sunday warned UK citizens of a growing threat of terrorist attacks in Sweden.

The office alerted the citizens that such attacks could happen in places that are frequently visited by foreigners.

“Terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners,” the ministry said.

There is overall a “heightened threat of terrorist attacks globally against UK interests and British nationals” emanating from “groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria,” the statement read.

Swedish National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm said the Swedish government and law enforcement bodies were monitoring the events and working with international partners to counter the spread of hate messages about Sweden.

On Thursday, Swedish police chief of counter-terrorism, Magnus Sjoberg, said that Sweden, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, had become a target of terrorist groups after it allowed demonstrations in its territory involving the burning of the Quran.

Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months.

Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue letters of protest.

