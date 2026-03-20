Otti Celebrates Soldier Who Rejected N50m Bribe, Crushed Kidnap Kingpin

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Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has honoured Nigerian Army Staff Sergeant Amoke Simeon for his outstanding service during one of the most difficult periods in the state’s history.

He was recognised not only for being among the team that embarked on a courageous operation that brought down the dreaded kidnapping kingpin, Osisikankwu, but also for rejecting millions of naira allegedly offered to him as a bribe by the notorious criminal.

Staff Sergeant Amoke and his team successfully dislodged Osisikankwu and his gang, whose violent activities had terrorised the state and forced many residents to flee.

Governor Otti during a meeting with the gallant soldier on Thursday, in his Office offered to fly him abroad for medical attention, with the State catering for his treatment to ensure he bounces back to sound health.

Staff sergeant, Amoke Simeon, who hails from Nsukka, Enugu State served in Abia State between 2010 to 2014.

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Speaking in an interview with news men after meeting with the Governor, Staff Sergeant Amoke Gunshot Simeon said that he was involved in a motor accident while on active duty in the Northeast, after serving in Abia State and was deployed to the Northeast. He said that the accident got his legs broken.

The soldier, who came with clutches accompanied by his care-giver and some former colleagues, narrated his ordeal and appreciated Governor Alex Otti for coming to his rescue and offering to fly him abroad for proper medical attention.

“It was actually an accident, a vehicle accident in the Northeast. And it was wrongly managed. Because I was believing in the promise made to me when they did the thing. But it was not getting better.

“So, I had no choice. I had to just proceed where the military was treating me and continued from there. They (the Federal government authorities) are all following up on my treatment.

“I’m so happy, I’m so excited that Governor Otti can remember those who fought in Abia State. And being remembered, it will motivate the other military men in Abia State to know that whenever you are working, take money aside and do the job they ask you to do.

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“So, Governor Otti has promised me that whatever it will cost, to take me outside, they (Abia State government) will fund it and get me back on my feet. And I cannot stop being grateful to Abia State. I cannot stop thanking Abia State for remembering me through their very good Governor.,” Simeon stated.

He explained that, the role given to him and his team in the military during the terror days of kidnapping in Abia, was the task of tracking kidnappers and criminals in Abia State to make the State safe and peaceful.

“So, that was the role. So, it’s a task given to us. I was not serving in the 144 Battalion. I was brought to join them, to work with them from August 2010.

“But, when we executed the assignment and achieved victory (eliminating OSISIKANKWU and dislodging his terror group), the people were happy and celebrated. And today, Abia State is safer and has more peace than before. So, I’m so happy,” Mr Simeon stated.

Mr Simeon revealed that the then kidnapping kingpin, OSISIKANGWU, offered him 50 million Naira to allow him to live and continue with his terror activities in Abia state.

“I was on a general patrol in Abia State. From Ngwa High School – Asa, from Asa – Onicha Ngwa, Ikot -Ekpene, almost everywhere in Abia State. That’s the full operation I was doing then.

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“I was the officer, they promised money. I was the officer, they promised 50 million. That I should name my price. I said no.

“So, that’s what gave the people of Abia State joy to celebrate with me. Dr Alex Otti is a very good Governor. Meeting him is like sitting beside my father. He gave me a listening ear.

Staff Sergeant Amoke noted that honesty actually pays and said that he is proof of that.

“A good job pays. So, you can use mine as an example. That after my good work in Abia State, it’s paying me today.

“And it’s making way for me, giving me more joy. And more happiness. Because then, I had accepted what the criminals offered me.

“Today, I will not have a very good name in Abia State. I will not be treated well in Abia State. But today, I’m so proud and so happy for Governor Otti and thank him for remembering me.