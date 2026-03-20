Otti Charges FCC Abia Rep To Protect State Interest

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The Federal Commissioner representing Abia State at the Federal Character Commission, Abuja, Victor Ikeji has assured that he would work to ensure Abia gets its fair share of federal structures, appointments and opportunities.

Ikeji gave the assurance during an official visit to Governor Alex Otti at the Government House, Umuahia, where he pledged to use his office to advance fairness, equity and balanced representation for the state.

“I am committed to ensuring that Abia State receives its fair share of federal presence, structures and opportunities as provided within the framework of the law,” Ikeji said.

He stated that part of his mission in office is to strengthen the presence of the Federal Character Commission in Abia in order to effectively monitor federal appointments and other opportunities due to the state.

“We have already started the process of strengthening the Commission’s presence in Abia State so that our people will not be left behind in the scheme of federal appointments, infrastructure and other opportunities meant for the state,” he said.

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According to him, Abia must take its rightful place in the national structure, adding that he would remain focused on attracting the benefits due to the state through fairness, justice and constitutional balance.

“My duty is to ensure that Abia occupies its rightful place in the national framework and that our people benefit fairly from what belongs to them,” Ikeji added.

Governor Alex Otti, while receiving Ikeji and his entourage, commended President Bola Tinubu for the appointment and expressed confidence in Ikeji’s capacity to deliver on his mandate.

“I want to thank Mr President for this appointment and for recognising Abia in this way. I have no doubt that Chief Victor Ikeji will acquit himself creditably and will not be found wanting in promoting fairness, equity and justice,”Otti said.

The governor described Ikeji as a square peg in a square hole and urged him to make the office more impactful for the benefit of Abia people.

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“We believe he is a square peg in a square hole. We expect him to put in his best and ensure that Abia derives maximum benefit from his office,” Otti stated.

Ikeji also thanked Governor Otti for the confidence reposed in him and assured that he would complement the efforts of the state government by ensuring that Abia is not left out in the distribution of federal projects and opportunities.

“We will continue to work with dedication and purpose to make sure Abia is carried along and adequately represented in the sharing of federal structures and opportunities across the country,” he said.