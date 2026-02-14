Otti Commissions Rebuilt ‘Death Trap’ Bridge, 30km Amuvi–Ndi Okereke Road In Abia

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti has officially commissioned newly reconstructed Omenuko Bridge and the rehabilitated 30-kilometre Amuvi-Ndi Okereke, Abam Road and the in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, marking a major milestone in the area’s infrastructure development.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony in the Abam community, Governor Otti recalled that the old Omenuko Bridge, originally built during the colonial era, had deteriorated significantly over the years, posing grave danger to residents and commuters.

He noted that the narrow structure had become a recurring source of tragedy. “For decades, our people lived in fear while crossing this bridge. What was meant to serve as a link became a death trap,” he said.

The Governor described the road and bridge projects as transformative interventions aimed at reversing years of infrastructural neglect in the region. According to him, the projects will enhance connectivity, stimulate economic growth and improve the overall quality of life for the people.

“This is not just about concrete and asphalt; it is about restoring dignity, creating access and unlocking economic potential,” Otti stated.

He lamented the economic hardship previously faced by farmers in the area, who struggled to transport agricultural produce to urban markets due to the deplorable state of the road.

“Our farmers suffered avoidable losses because they could not move their goods to markets on time. Today, we are opening up Abam for business and prosperity,” he added .

Governor Otti also paid solemn tribute to victims who lost their lives as a result of the structural weakness of the old, 70-year-old Omenuko Bridge.

He referenced the tragic death of two children of the late Reverend Uma Ukpai over four decades ago, as well as the 17 students who drowned in 2007 while travelling to write examinations.

“We remember those we lost and dedicate this new bridge to their memory. May such painful incidents never occur again,” he said.

In their separate goodwill messages, community leaders applauded the Governor for what they described as a historic intervention.

The Leader of Abam Onyerubi, Chief James Ume, commended Otti for addressing long-standing infrastructural challenges, saying, “You have rewritten the story of Abam and restored our pride as a people.”

Similarly, Professor Kenneth Kalu, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government and President of Abia Leadership Academy, praised the administration’s commitment to development in the area.

“This project demonstrates purposeful leadership. Abam is no longer isolated; we are now connected to opportunities,” he remarked.

The leaders further highlighted other ongoing projects in the area, including the reconstruction of the Idima Abam–Arochukwu Road and the construction of a General Hospital, describing them as strategic initiatives that will further boost development and social services within the community.

While speaking to journalists, the Rector Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Dr. Christopher Okoro who hails from Idima Abam said they have lived in neglect for decades and appreciated Dr. Alex Otti for his intervention.

“We have lived in neglect for decades and this has made us to be underdeveloped, but thank God for Dr. Alex Otti, he didn’t just build roads, he gave life to our people,” he said.