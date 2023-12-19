Otti Condoles With Victims Of Fire Outbreak In Aba

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has commiserated with traders at the popular Ariaria International Market and Asa Nnentu Spare Parts, Ala Oji in Aba, whose shops were gutted by fire on Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Otti expressed his heart-felt sympathy to the traders, who reportedly lost goods worth hundreds of millions of naira.

Otti in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said he was pained by the misfortune, which befell the Aba traders at the time of serious economic challenges in the country.

He advised traders in different markets in the state and other residents to apply the best safety measures in preventing future fire occurrence, especially in this harmattan season.

The governor, however, called on the market leaders of the various markets in the state, especially market chairmen and chief security officers, to assume responsibility and ensure absolute protection of the markets.

"Finally Governor Otti expressed joy that no life was lost and assured that his government is determined to get to the remote and immediate cause or causes of the incidents, which is why he sent some government officials led by the General Manager of Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), the Mayor of Aba North and other officials of government to assess the magnitude of the fire incidents with a view to providing succour to the victims".