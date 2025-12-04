Otti Declares Open 44th Annual Conference Of Civil Service Commissions

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti, has officially declared open the 44th Annual Conference of Civil Service Commissions of the Federation, held at the International Conference Center, Umuahia.

Declaring the event open, Governor Otti charged participants to engage in meaningful and impactful deliberations throughout the program.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Kenneth Kalu, noted that the present administration is undertaking a holistic transformation of all segments of the state’s civil service, which he described as the engine room of governance.

He emphasized that since the implementation of government policies rests heavily on the civil service, strengthening it is vital to achieving the administration’s development goals.

He however urged the participants to remain focused on the core objectives of the service and contribute actively to repositioning it for greater professionalism, efficiency, and impact.

In her welcome address, the Chairman of the Abia State Civil service Commission, Pastor Mrs. Eno Jerry Eze welcomed delegates to the annual conference, themed “Repositioning Civil service Commissions in Nigeria as Hub of Professionalism in Public Service Human Resource Management”

and described the gathering as a convergence of custodians of merit , fairness and professionalism in Nigeria’s public service.

Delivering his keynote address, the Chairman of the Federal Civil service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, stressed the importance of merit based performance in repositioning the Nigerian Civil service for better national productive and governance outcomes.

In a vote of thanks, Hajia Hindatu Abdullahi appreciated Governor Alex Otti for his unwavering support and also commended the organizing committee for the success of the event.

The Conference featured goodwill messages, presentation of documentary on Abia State, and was well attended by commissioners, Civil service leaders, and other dignitaries from across the federation.