Otti Dedicates Tribunal Judgement To People Of Abia, Seeks Support From Opposition Parties

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has dedicated his victory at the Governorship Tribunal to the people of Abia state, assuring that the victory would spur him to serve the people with greater zeal and passion as a way of appreciating their show of love and unflinching solidarity.

The Governor said this in a statement on Friday shortly after his election was affirmed by the Tribunal.

He said, “We never entertained any atom of fear over the suit filed against us, going by the landslide victory we recorded at the polls, coupled with the sound submissions made by our team of erudite lawyers to defend our victory.

“I was however, moved by the unprecedented show of love, support and solidarity from our people which is a manifestation of their appreciation of the modest achievements we have recorded so far, hence my resolve to serve them with greater zeal and passion.”

Otti thanked the judges for their sound judgement which reflected what happened at the polls and what majority of the people truly expected.

He maintained that nothing enriches the legal jurisprudence and strengthens democracy more than dispensing justice to those that deserve it.

The governor called on his opponents to accept the judgement with humility and join hands with him to work for the development of the state.

He assured that he would work for the overall wellbeing of all Abia people irrespective of political party differences.