Otti Directs Survey, Protection Of NIPOST Assets Across Abia

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The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has ordered the inspection of lands by the state government, where the Nigeria Postal Services has its offices across the state and handed over to NIPOST stopping unnecessary encroachment by residents.

Governor Otti gave the directives while responding to requests made by the Abia State Postal Manager of Nigeria Postal Services, Mrs Winifred Amadi, who called on him on Wednesday in his office.

The Governor further directed the immediate intervention of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on the alleged encroachment on the post office land located at Item in Bende LGA.

The Governor noted that such encroachment is illegal and should not be allowed to stand.

“That is illegal and we will not allow it. So, Honourable commissioner (Transport ), please inform the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and then Commissioner for Lands,

“So that we can do a proper survey of all the NIPOST properties, mark them properly, secure them and hand them over to them.

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“First of all, the Item encroachment, I need it to be solved immediately together with the other Local Governments,” Gov. Otti stated.

The Governor agreed to collaborate with NIPOST and called on NIPOST to make its services a profitable venture.

“So, I’m happy that you want to collaborate with the government. And the government would also like to collaborate with you,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Abia State Postal Manager, of Nigeria Postal Services, Mrs Winifred Amadi requested that the Governor uses his good offices to stop those who are encroaching on their lands where NIPOST offices are located, pointing out an experience noticed recently in Item, Bende LGA, where their staff were chased out by individuals who are encroaching on their land.

Mrs Amadi said that she was recently transferred to Abia State and deemed it fit to come to familiarise herself with the Governor and seek collaborations with the State Government.

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She noted that NIPOST in Abia is open for collaboration with the Governor and Government in certain areas, including, the designation of NIPOST Express Mail Service (EMS) as the official logistics courier for government correspondence, parcels, and merchandise, as well as the introduction of a commemorative postal stamp to showcase Abia’s rich cultural heritage on a global stage among others.

She commended Governor Alex Otti for his giant developmental strides and good governance in Abia State, saying that the Governor’s popularity is felt beyond Abia State.

Welcoming the ZENCO group to Abia, Otti says his administration is hungry to see that Abia’s potential is fully harnessed, hence, will continue to create a conducive environment for investors and businesses in Abia State.

He reiterated that Abia State is open for business and always ready for serious – minded investors who want to harness the full potential of the State, saying that the State is equally blessed with abundant human and material resources.

“And it’s good that we are all thinking of home, because, anywhere you go, home is still home.

“We are very open to business and very hungry to see the full potential of Abia State harnessed.

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“The efforts we are making here in Abia State is to change the narrative and make our place a conducive environment for investment, for businesses, and for manufacturing,” he said.

“There are a lot of other investors that are coming in, and our own job is to continue to make the environment conducive for the investors to come in,” Otti stated.

The Governor disclosed that an agro business outfit known as Presco has already committed to investing 200 million Dollars in the State in the next few years, noting that lots of other investors are coming in to set up their businesses due to the prevailing business environment put in place by his government.

Gov. Otti commended Chief Cletus Oragwa for the interest of his company to invest in the State and assured him of his support, noting that, he was aware that Chief Oragwa had earlier invested in Abia in the early 2000 but had to relocate to Lagos for obvious reasons.

Earlier in his speech, the Chief Executive Officer of Zenco Group, Cletus Oragwa, while acknowledging the positive changes witnessed under the leadership of Governor Alex Otti, said that he was familiar with Abia and knows how the State used to be.

Chief Oragwa emphasised that Abia under Governor Alex Otti has become an investor’s first choice, noting that he wouldn’t have pulled out his investment in the State if previous governments had done well in infrastructure and security, saying that he is willing to invest again in Abia State.

Also speaking, a member of the delegation, Mr Simon Oshi lauded Governor Otti for his infrastructural revolution in Aba and Abia State in general.

He said that they are looking forward to investing in Abia as the Governor has made the State an investment haven through infrastructure development and improved security.