Otti Dismisses Defection Rumour, Says S’Court Resolved LP Crisis

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Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has once again dismissed any defection plans to another party owing to the crisis rocking the Labour Party.

Governor Alex Otti who disclosed this during the March 2026 edition of his monthly media briefing explained that the Supreme Court has already settled the matter and encouraged all Abia residents to register in the ongoing Labour Party online membership registration.

He also disclosed that in a short period of time the party will commence its ward and State congress that will lead to the national convention.

“Labour Party had a problem but that problem has been resolved by the supreme Court and the inec has also respected the decision of the supreme Court so maybe you haven’t followed the recent events in the party so the party is back on its feet and strong very soon as we speak registration is going on so those who haven’t registered still have a widow to register.

“We will be having our congresses leading all the way to the convention anytime from now. So in the light of this superior information the question about defection doesn’t arise

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Governor Otti also announced that the Church Latter-day Saints has donated a world-class Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine worth $1m to Abia State.

According to the Governor, the church committed the sum to support and boost healthcare delivery in the state.

He further revealed that the MRI machine will be installed at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital upon arrival.

Governor Otti used the opportunity to appreciate the Church of Latter-day Saints for the generous gesture, noting that the donation will significantly enhance medical services in Abia.

The Governor also disclosed that the State government has entered an agreement with the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Arts and Culture, to renovate the National War Museum and the Ojukwu Bunker in Umuahia, the State Capital.