Otti Flags Off Construction Of 3.5km Osisioma/Ekeakpara Road In Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has assured the people of Osisioma Local Government that in less than one year he would return for the commissioning of the Ekeakpara road project

Governor Otti gave the assurance while flagging off the Osisioma/Ekeakpara road project on Wednesday and pledged to strictly supervise all ongoing projects in the state

Otti described Aba as a city of dreams, trade, commerce, and industry, which has been ravaged by decades of neglect and irresponsibility.

He expressed optimism that the reconstruction of the road will mark the beginning of a new era for the city, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth, and improving the overall quality of life for residents.

The reconstruction of the Osisioma-Ekeakpara Road is expected to be completed within 12 months, and Governor Otti has promised to ensure that the project meets the highest standards of quality and durability.

Otti said, “In less than one year we shall return for the commissioning of the Ekeakpara road project.

“Ekeapkara road, the symbol of Aba’s glory of old leading to several industrial addresses that made this city thick in the 80s and early 90s, the collapse of this road marked the beginning of Aba decline.

“When this road project is completed,it’s my estimation that this would become one of the busiest roads in the city as the big trucks and logistics vehicles return, the sharp rise in the vehicular movement have already been anticipated and factored into this road design.”