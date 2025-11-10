Otti Fulfils Promise, Compensates Victims Of Aba Billboard Tragedy

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government has disbursed more than N20m in compensation to nine individuals affected by the collapse of a privately owned billboard in Aba in May, which claimed the life of a tricyclist and injured several others.

The incident occurred near Salad Market in Aba, where the falling structure killed one tricyclist and injured fellow operators and nearby shop owners.

In response, Governor Alex Otti directed the state to cover all medical expenses for the injured. He ordered the Abia State Signage and Advertising Agency (ABSAA) to conduct an immediate safety audit of billboards across the state.

The compensation cheques were presented on Monday at Government House, Umuahia. The widow of the deceased tricyclist, Mrs Chioma Destiny, received N9.6 million – comprising N8m for business investment and N1.6m for her husband’s damaged tricycle, which will also be returned to her.

Five other tricyclists each received N1.6m plus the return of their damaged vehicles, while two affected shop owners were given N500,000 each.

Speaking at the event, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation, Dr. Obioma Nwaogbe, commended Governor Otti for approving the funds and ensuring support during the victim’s burial. He urged the deceased’s family to allow Mrs. Destiny to use the money for her business and her children’s education.

ABSAA Managing Director, Mrs. Victoria Onwubiko, explained that while the billboard owner accepted responsibility, the state advanced the payments through ABSAA to provide timely relief. She confirmed ongoing recovery efforts from the responsible parties and announced a comprehensive audit of all high-rise billboards to enforce structural safety standards.

“This is more than compensation – it is a commitment to accountability and public safety,” Onwubiko said, emphasizing plans for stricter regulations to prevent future incidents.

Azubuike Victor, Chairman of the Abia State Tricycle Owners and Operators Union (ASTOPU) and one of the beneficiaries, described the governor’s intervention as unprecedented. Mrs. Chioma Destiny expressed gratitude, pledging to invest the funds in a business to support her children’s education.