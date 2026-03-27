Otti Grants Master’s, PhD Scholarships To ABSU First-Class Graduates

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Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has announced that all first class graduates from three convocation sets who graduated from the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) will receive automatic scholarships to pursue their Master’s and PhD programmes in any Nigerian university.

Governor Otti made the announcement on Friday, at the ceremony which forms part of activities marking the combined 30th -34th convocation ceremony of the institution.

He also directed the Head of Service to identify immediate gaps in the civil service, which will be filled by 100 exceptional graduates from the three sets.

In addition, the governor approved N200m to support up to 100 graduates with innovative business ideas and enterprise initiatives, helping them start and scale their businesses.

Similarly, the State chief executive also announced the restoration of stable electricity to the University environment with the commissioning of a 5MVA power substation assuring that a larger independent power project is underway.

The power project is designed to distribute electricity across the University campus through multiple sub-transformers and ensure that once there is supply on the national grid, the entire University receives power.

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The facility which also includes fault isolation provisions will be powered initially by gas turbines with plans to transition to renewable energy over time which the Governor described as “promise fulfilled”.

He further revealed that the State had already signed a contract for a more robust and independent power solution for the University and surrounding communities.

Governor Otti explained that the new power facility would not only serve ABSU but also extend electricity to Uturu, other adjoining communities and boost socio-economic activities in the area.

The Governor, while reiterating his administration’s commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the people, stressed that governance must be centred on addressing the needs of the people.

“We thank God for the opportunity to be here and to solve problems. The essence of government is to solve problems, not to create problems”, he said.

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Governor Otti stressed that the completed projects would improve living conditions for the students, enhance their learning environment and attract better academic excellence.

The Vice Chancellor , Prof Ndukwe Okeudo, in his remarks lauded the initiatives of the Otti led administration, and his desire to set in motion the development of the University.

He said that the timely interventions of the Otti led administration in the institution would among others significantly ease accommodation challenges and strengthen capacity at the Institution.