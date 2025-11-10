Otti Hails Soludo’s Re-Election As Sign Of Public Confidence

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has described the re-election of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra as a testament to the confidence the people of the state repose in him.

Otti stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, on Monday in Umuahia.

He said that Soludo’s landslide victory in the just-concluded governorship election reflected the trust and satisfaction of the electorate with his performance in his first term.

The governor urged his Anambra counterpart to view his re-election as another opportunity to consolidate on the progress already recorded in the state.

Otti commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a hitch-free poll and for the prompt announcement of results.

He noted that allowing the people to freely choose their leaders through the ballot remained the best way to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Otti also urged Soludo to extend an olive branch to his opponents to foster unity and build a stronger, development-oriented partnership for the progress of Anambra.

Otti prayed for greater success for Soludo in his second term in office.

