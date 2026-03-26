Otti Honours Umah Ukpai, Says His Legacy Will Endure

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The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has described Rev. Dr. Umah Ukpai, as a “faithful steward” whose legacy will endure beyond death.

He said this during a solemn burial in honour of Rev. Umah Ukpai, hosted by the state government at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, on Thursday.

Recall that The Governor had earlier, on March 24, announced plans to organise the burial service as a mark of respect for the deceased and described him as a devoted servant of God whose impactful life has contributed greatly to the society.

He further expressed gratitude to God for the life of Rev. Dr. Umah Ukpai, whom he described as a gift from God to our generation.

“We thank God for the gift of Papa Umah Ukpai, to our generation, state, Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

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“We honour him today because it’s in line with our character of giving honour to whom honour is due,” Otti stated.

He expressed appreciation to the deceased wife, whom he described as a key figure and fondly called “mummy”, for supporting the initiative to accord Rev. Dr. Umah Ukpai a befitting burial.

The Governor offered words of comfort stating that Dr. Umah Ukpai’s death was not the end, as his legacy lives on and will never be forgotten.

“It is not possible for him to truly die. What we have here today is dust, his legacy will endure and his impact will never be forgotten,” he said

Also speaking at the event, The National President of PFN, His Eminece Bishop Wale Oke, described Dr. Umah Ukpai as a man that died the death of the righteous.

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The burial solemn ceremony featured prayers, hymns, and sermons, as clergy and family members paid tribute to the late Rev. Dr. Umah Ukpai.