Otti Inaugurates 17 Farm Managers For Agric Revolution

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has inaugurated 17 farm managers to oversee agricultural projects across the state’s 17 local government areas.

The move is aimed at revolutionising agriculture and improving food security in the state.

At the inauguration ceremony held in Umuahia on Thursday, Governor Otti, represented by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Hon. Uzor Nkwachukwu, charged the farm managers to be committed, focused, and resilient in their new roles.

“Our charge to the farm managers who have been inaugurated today is that we are stepping into a new era in agricultural intervention in the Southeast, starting from Abia State, and a lot of responsibility as we speak rests on their shoulders to drive the entire project to great heights of success,” he said.

“We believe that this will be a major turning point in the agricultural revolution in this state, one impacting food security and then improving the economy of our state and our people. So my charge to them is to be committed, be focused and be resilient,” Governor Otti stated.

The governor noted that the state is embarking on a new era in agricultural intervention, with the farm managers playing a key role in implementing projects across the local government areas.

He listed various agricultural activities that each LGA has chosen to focus on, including piggery, ginger, cassava processing, poultry, and pepper farming.

“We are happy that we are here to dedicate and set forth to the field the farm managers who will be our food soldiers, the anchor people across the local governments concerning the various interventions in agriculture in those local governments,” Governor Otti said.

Representatives of the mayors of the 17 LGAs welcomed the initiative and charged the farm managers to ensure the success of the project. Deacon Uwabunkeonye Bassey, representing the ALGON Chairman and Mayor of Bende LGA, said, “We are happy with this initiative, and we charge the farm managers to make sure that the vision of Governor Otti does not die.”

Dr Mrs Glory Nwaogbe, speaking on behalf of the farm managers, promised to live up to expectations and thanked the governor for the opportunity.

“We promise to live up to expectations, assuring that they would not disappoint the government,” she said.

One of the consultants for the training, Hon. Dannie Ubani, explained that the project aims to achieve sustainable food security and train young farmers.

“The newly established farms in the 17 LGAs would serve as incubation centres that would train other young farmers and turn out highly skilled and qualified farmers for sustainable food security,” he said.