Otti Inaugurates Security Advisory Council, Trust Fund Board

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has inaugurated the state’s Security Advisory Council and the Abia Security Trust Fund.

The Security Advisory Council, led by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Onyeabo Ihejirika (RTD), comprises distinguished individuals with substantial military and security expertise as members, while the Security Trust Fund, vital for funding security initiatives, is overseen by Chief Stanley Obiamarije.

Advertisement

Inaugurating members of the council at Government House Umuahia, Governor Otti, reiterated his administration commitment to upholding stability and safeguarding residents, emphasizing his government’s serious approach to security matters.

The Governor emphasized that security remains a top priority for the development of Abia, highlighting the considerable strides made by the state in revitalizing areas previously besieged by criminal activities into safer communities since assuming office.

“Prior to my tenure, certain regions of the state were hubs for criminals, kidnappers, and individuals perpetrating various forms of terror on residents.

“We wasted no time in putting on ground the necessary machinery to put an end to this life threatening situation.

Advertisement

“We have made great progress in the achievement of our vision to make the state to remain safe,” Governor Otti said

The Governor enjoined the Security Advisory Council to collaborate with the current security framework to offer perspectives that would reinforce the progress achieved since the beginning of his administration.

Governor Otti tasked the Security Trust Fund with collaborating with both public and private entities to mobilize resources essential for procuring crucial operational and logistical equipment to bolster the capabilities of various security teams.

He commended the members of the council and trust fund for their willingness to serve the people of Abia and urged them to leverage their wealth of experience to enhance the government’s endeavors in securing lives and property in the state.

In his response, Lt. Gen. Ihejirika (rtd), expressed gratitude to the governor for entrusting them with the responsibility to serve the people of Abia.

Advertisement

Ihejirika affirmed their dedication to the “crucial task of examining the security landscape to foster a conducive environment for all.”

Also speaking, Chief Obiamaraije, appreciated the government for the chance to contribute to the welfare of the state.

“The reason some of us accepted to serve is because there is a change in narrative in the governance of Abia. We promise to continue to support the state government”.

Members of the Security Advisory Council comprise DIG Uche Ivy Okoronkwo (Rtd), Mr. Ray Nkemdirim, Maj. Gen. Abel Obi Umahi (Rtd), AVM Emmanuel Chukwu (Rtd), Maj. Gen. J.O. Nwaogbo (Rtd), and Navy Cmdr Macdonald Ubah (Rtd).

Members of the Security Trust Fund include Mr. Greg Okafor, Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma, Chief Johnson Chukwu, Mrs. Josephine Nweze, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, and Mr. Bank-Anthony Okoroafor.