Otti Launches Tech-Driven N306m Business Support Scheme

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Governor Alex Otti has unveiled a N306m technology-enabled business support grant known as NKATA, targeted at empowering businesses across the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State.

The Governor launched the initiative while receiving the management team of the Abia State Technology Skills Acquisition Centre, ATSAC, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic development.

Otti explained that the programme was intentionally structured to accommodate different categories of beneficiaries across the State in order to guarantee inclusiveness and expand access to economic opportunities.

“The ₦306 million intervention fund has already been set aside for qualified beneficiaries, stressing that applicants must satisfy all necessary requirements to benefit from the scheme.

“I want to congratulate everyone. The ₦306 million is available, but beneficiaries must meet all the necessary conditions.

“In a few months’ time, I want to hear that this intervention has yielded results, not just in monetary terms, but in job creation, poverty reduction, and empowerment of our people,” Otti stated.

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The Governor noted that the initiative aligns with his administration’s broader vision of building a productive, self-sustaining and innovation-driven economy.

He added that after careful consideration, the government became convinced that investing in productive ventures remains one of the most effective ways to support young people and stimulate economic growth.

“We have gone forth and back on this, and we are convinced that this is one of the ways to support and help our people,” Governor Otti stated.

“The easiest way to spend money is to give it to people who consume it, but we will receive value when it is invested, and that investment will yield returns. This is our own way of intervening,”Otti said.

Governor Otti further disclosed that the grant forms part of wider economic empowerment initiatives aimed at equipping Abians with practical skills and support systems that would enable them become self-reliant and employers of labour.

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He urged beneficiaries to make proper use of the opportunity by expanding their businesses, creating jobs and contributing positively to the economic growth of the State.

Earlier in his presentation, the Director-General of the Abia State Technological Skills Acquisition Centre, ATSAC, Mr. Peter Ukonu, described the NKATA programme as a strategic initiative designed to stimulate business growth, reduce poverty and create employment opportunities across Abia State.

He explained that unlike conventional grant schemes, NKATA would provide support through technology service providers rather than direct cash disbursement to beneficiaries.

“We are not giving cash to businesses directly. We are actually doing so through technology service providers,” Ukonu added.

“The initiative would connect businesses with technology providers, mentors and digital support systems capable of driving automation, innovation and artificial intelligence adoption among small businesses.

“The programme is designed to help businesses transition from survival stage to sustainable growth while improving productivity and job creation,” he explained.

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He noted that eligible beneficiaries must be Abia residents actively doing business and paying taxes within the State.

THE WHISTLER also reports that participating service providers would include technology companies, software firms, hardware suppliers and internet providers, while mentors, including professionals in the diaspora, would support businesses in developing viable proposals and identifying appropriate technology solutions.