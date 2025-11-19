Otti Meets Clergy, Pushes Joint Effort To Transform Abia

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has called for collaboration with clergymen in the state to advance the government’s developmental agenda and achieve his mandate of a new Abia.

Governor Otti, represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, while receiving Pentecostal clergy men on Wednesday at Government House, Umuahia, emphasised the significant influence of spiritual leaders on the moral and social direction of society.

“I want to assure you that God sent us here. And he gave us a mandate. And we remain focused. We are not even distracted by the opposition,” Otti said.

“When we were to come, we told Abians, weep no more because help is on the way. I believe that from what you can see today, you know that help has come,” he added.

The Governor said his administration is creating prosperity for Abians through reforms, infrastructural renewal, and economic expansion.

He highlighted modest achievements within the last two years and urged ministers to educate their congregants about the government’s progress and the importance of obtaining Permanent Voter Cards.

“We are creating prosperity for Abians, and we need collective responsibility from both the government and the church to achieve the desired transformation,” Otti said.

He called on ministers to intercede for the government and encourage citizens to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Pentecostal ministers, including Pastor Amara Uwaeziozi, Rev. Dr. Uche Ume, and Pastor Innocent Nkemjika, commended Otti for transformative projects across various sectors, describing them as a testament to his commitment to repositioning Abia State.

“Governor Otti has done so much in a short time; we assure him of our support,” Pastor Uwaeziozi said.

They pledged support, prayers, and collaboration, pointing out areas for improvement, including monitoring policy enforcement and sensitizing citizens on government programs.

“We will continue to intercede for the government and encourage our members to participate in the voter registration exercise,” Rev. Ume said.

THE WHISTLER reports that the meeting aimed to strengthen ties between the government and church leaders, promoting a collaborative effort to transform Abia State.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Apostle Kenneth Wiper, was also present during the meeting.