Otti Opens Abia–Turkey Investment Summit

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has declared the Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit and Product Exhibition open, assuring that his government will continue to transform the state’s potential into a springboard for economic growth.

Declaring the three days summit opened, at the International Conference Centre Umuahia on Tuesday, Governor Otti, who titled his speech “Prosperity through Partnership”, said his government set up the event to create a platform for local business leaders to have a handshake with their peers from other places.

He said the aim is to create partnership opportunities for local businesses to leverage upon, to get a foothold on regional and global markets and to let the world into Abia State.

The Governor urged the investors and partners to take advantage of the large population of skilled and resilient workforce, regular and reliable electricity supply, especially in Aba, the best networks of roads and peaceful atmosphere of the State to expand their footprints in the State.

Governor Otti further enjoined the investors to use opportunity of the event to visit and liaise with the Commissioner for Agriculture to discuss opportunities within the agricultural value chain in all the Local Government Areas of the State

“My charge to you will be, to go into the communities, interact with the local business leaders, and take note of the opportunities that offer strategic business advantages to your team.

“One thing you can be sure of is the steady support of the state government to make your ventures successful.

“My charge to you once again will be to explore Abia, take trips around the state, and see things for yourselves”, Gov. Otti emphasized.

In his speech , the Commercial Councillor of the Turkish Embassy in Nigeria, Erdal Faitah Tozoghu said the Republic of Turkiye is deeply committed to the fostering the business relationship between it and the Abia State Government, and assured that together, they can go far and build lasting value.

“The steps we take today will build a bridge not only between two economies, but between two futures.

I sincerely hope that this event will become a regular tradition in the years ahead.

“We will do our utmost to be here again, with broader participation and even more Turkish companies joining us. Let us walk this road together with trust, respect, and shared ambition”, Tozoghu assured.

In their contributions, the partners, including the Managing Director, Vega Growing Global Enterprise, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni and the Managing Partner, Vega Growing Global Enterprises, Abiodun Aderohunmu highlighted the essence of the summit, adding that some areas of investments are in textiles agriculture, manufacturing among others.

They said that, with what the Governor has done in the State, Abia is an investment destination in the South East and they are proud partners in the economic development of the State.

Also, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr Mrs Salome Obiukwu, described the summit as a bold step towards deepening economic cooperation, unlocking new opportunities, and strengthening the bridge of partnership between Abia State and the Republic of Turkiye.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnership PPP High Chief Jerome Green-Amakwe says the Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit and Product Exhibition will contribute immensely to the growth of the state economy and described the summit as a collaboration between the Abia State Government the Republic of Turkey, to promote trade, commerce and industry.

Chief Green-Amakwe while highlighting what Abia state stands to gain in the investment summit, explained that “Abia is using this summit to expose itself to the world. In the last two years and six months, we can see without doubt the reformation, the transformation, the unprecedented developments being propelled by His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti” He stated.

The event attracted many dignitaries and saw the Governor going round the exhibition stands of various products showcased at the summit.