Otti, Peter Obi To Lead LP Governorship Campaign In Ondo.

468 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Labour Party has appointed the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti and its presidential candidate in the 2023 election to lead its governorship campaign team in Ondo State.

Also appointed to the campaign council are lawmakers elected on the LP platform and key members of the Obedient Movement in Diaspora.

The chairman of the party’s governorship primaries in Ondo State, Olusola Ayodele, disclosed this during a meeting with the party’s leaders from the South-West on Friday in Akure.

Ayodele stated that a task force, comprising the party’s leaders in the region, has been assembled to expedite the campaign activities in the state.

He tasked the team to assemble a strong national campaign group to replicate former Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s 2013 election victory in Ondo State.

“To lead the Ondo National Campaign Committee is the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Governor of Abia State, Mr. Alex Oti.

Advertisement

“They are to be supported by all LP senators, reps members, state lawmakers, and other key leaders of the Party in the country with formidable solidarity from key members of the Obedient Movement in the Diaspora,” he added.

The LP governorship ticket in the April 27 primary election in Ondo State was won by Dr. Ayodele Olorunfemi, the former General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC).