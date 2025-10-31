Otti Pledges Support For Creative Economy

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to promoting culture, arts, and the creative economy as a vital tool for youth empowerment and economic growth.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, at the grand finale of the Abia Beyond Creativity Talent Hunt, described the initiative as a flagship program of the present administration aimed at discovering, empowering, and showcasing the immense creative talents of Abia youths.

He noted that the government places high premium on the creative potential of the youth, stressing that art, culture, and innovation are key to the future of Abia’s economy. Prof. Kalu urged the young talents to believe in themselves and embrace their role as critical agents in the transformational leadership journey being championed by Governor Alex Otti.

In his remarks, the commissioner for Culture and Creative Economy, Hon Matthew Ekwuribe, emphasized that the talent hunt seeks to promote innovation, talent and cultural excellence as core pillars in repositioning Abia’s creative economy for global relevance.He appreciated Governor Alex Otti for his continued support and visionary leadership.

Also Speaking, the commissioner for Sports said Youth Development, Hon. Nwaobilo Ananaba, commended the youths for expressing their God given talents, describing the event as a celebration of creativity and innovation. He encouraged participants to continue nurturing their skills and shaping the world through their unique gifts.

In a goodwill message, the State Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lillian Agbia, represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Mr. Ikechukwu Oriuwa stated that creativity is the ability to see possibilities where others see obstacles, noting that it is a veritable tool for sustainable wealth creation.

Highlight of the event was the inspection of various creative inventions by Abia youths, Master kelechi Calvin emerged as the overall winner of this year’s edition of the talent hunt, earning accolades for his exceptional innovation.

The event witnessed the presence of top government officials, stakeholders in the creative industry and vibrant audience who came to celebrate Abia’s future change makers.