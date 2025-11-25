Otti Presents 2026 Budget Proposal Of N1.016trn To State Assembly

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has presented a proposed 2026 budget estimate of N1,01trn to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

The budget, dubbed “Budget of Acceleration and New Possibilities”, represents a 13% increase from the 2025 appropriation and aims to drive rapid socioeconomic growth and sustained development.

Presenting the budget on Tuesday, Governor Otti said the figure represents a 13% once from the 2025 numbers.

“This figure represents a 13% increase from the 2025 appropriation numbers and captures the scale of our ambition to drive rapid socioeconomic growth and sustained development through investments in infrastructural projects, social services, security and similar outlays that are at the heart of the on-going transformation of the State,” he stated.

The budget allocates 80% (N811.8 billion) to capital expenditure, with a focus on infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. The education sector is set to receive 20% of the budget (N203.2 billion), with N150.4 billion earmarked for teacher salaries and school infrastructure development.

Governor Otti emphasized his administration’s commitment to prudent financial management.

“Not a penny shall be borrowed to finance recurrent expenditures. We shall borrow only when it is absolutely necessary and such funds shall be deployed only for the execution of projects that will ultimately liquidate the loans in the medium to long term,” he said.

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, commended the vision behind the budget, describing it as a forward-looking instrument that aligns with the State’s recovery trajectory.

“We will give this budget the thorough consideration it deserves, as we have always done,” Emeruwa assured.

The budget also highlights the State’s plans to invest in various sectors, including transport, agriculture, and entrepreneurship development, with a focus on job creation and enterprise growth.

Governor Otti announced a 2026 IGR target of N223.4 billion, citing improved internally generated revenue performance and economic trends.

The budget proposal is expected to undergo thorough scrutiny and consideration by the State House of Assembly.